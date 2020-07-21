Advertisement

Department of Commerce announces ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant

ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant
ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Commerce received $1 million in Cares Act funds to help retrain displaced workers in new fields.

North Dakota has jobs available, but those who are looking don't always have the skill-set needed to fill them.

The ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant program aims to offset the cost of that re-training, for both providers and participants. The grant is meant to help job training experts design rapid re-skilling programs, as well as expand existing programs so that they can, in turn, train people quickly so that they can get back to work.

In some cases, the training will be online, and that also needs to be designed.

Programs may be eligible for up to $100,000 in matching funds.

“Although we would love to see really innovative new programs emerge, utilizing these funds, if there are existing programs that are looking to expand their capacity or transition to a virtual format we can also support those programs,” said Katie Ralston, North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce division director.

Eligible applicants include North Dakota colleges and universities for non-degree programs, business, non-profit organizations, and or trade organizations or associations in North Dakota. For more information on how to apply, please review the program guidelines at: https://workforce.nd.gov/workforce/NDSmartRestartTechnicalSkillsTrainingGrant/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot to move forward with recruiting firm in City Manager search

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council approved a motion Monday to hire a recruitment firm to search for a permanent replacement for the City Manager position.

News

Burleigh County commissioners review preliminary budget

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Burleigh County Commission took a look at the preliminary budget for 2021. The proposal would be a 3.2% budget increase.

News

ND Republican Party fined $8,000 by Federal Election Commission

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Federal Elections Commission is fining the North Dakota Republican Party $8,000.

VOD Recording

ND Republican Party fined $8,000 by Federal Election Commission

Updated: 11 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Demand for rail following DAPL

Updated: 11 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Pediatricians weigh in on the safety of returning to school

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
With students preparing to return to school in the fall, we don’t know yet what it will look like.

News

Bismarck-Mandan students are given a second chance at prom

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Prom was cancelled for many students this year, but one business owner is making the annual event possible for those in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

News

Local electric cooperative supports COVID relief bill

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
A bill making its way through Congress is aiming to provide a slight relief to rural electric companies during COVID-19.

News

Dickinson Public Schools releases reopening draft, seeks input from parents and guardians

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson released a reopening draft plan and is asking for feedback.

News

One cent fuel tax increase discussed in tax committee

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
There could be an increase in fuel tax for the first time in 15 years following a conversation in the taxation committee last week.