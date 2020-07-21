Department of Commerce announces ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Commerce received $1 million in Cares Act funds to help retrain displaced workers in new fields.

North Dakota has jobs available, but those who are looking don't always have the skill-set needed to fill them.

The ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant program aims to offset the cost of that re-training, for both providers and participants. The grant is meant to help job training experts design rapid re-skilling programs, as well as expand existing programs so that they can, in turn, train people quickly so that they can get back to work.

In some cases, the training will be online, and that also needs to be designed.

Programs may be eligible for up to $100,000 in matching funds.

“Although we would love to see really innovative new programs emerge, utilizing these funds, if there are existing programs that are looking to expand their capacity or transition to a virtual format we can also support those programs,” said Katie Ralston, North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce division director.

Eligible applicants include North Dakota colleges and universities for non-degree programs, business, non-profit organizations, and or trade organizations or associations in North Dakota. For more information on how to apply, please review the program guidelines at: https://workforce.nd.gov/workforce/NDSmartRestartTechnicalSkillsTrainingGrant/

