Carpool Cinema to debut in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Carpool Cinema is coming to Mandan.

The Mandan Progress Organization says drive-in movies will debut in the city Saturday, Aug. 1, with the movie “Sonic The Hedgehog” in the parking lot behind the Mandan Braves Center.

There will be two showings: the 6 p.m. show includes the option to add on dinner prepared by Harvest Catering & Events; the second screening starts at 9 p.m. Both will feature concessions.

Admission is $10 per car and registration is required in advance. Movie-goers may visit MandanProgress.org to access tickets.

There are a limited number of spaces available, so spectators are encouraged to claim their spot soon.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.