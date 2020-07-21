Burleigh County commissioners review preliminary budget

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission took a look at the preliminary budget for 2021. The proposal would be a 3.2% budget increase.

At the start of the evening, residents of the county were looking at a minor tax cut, however, commissioners moved to give county staff an additional raise to keep those positions competitive. County commissioners pointed out that they only account for 15% of Bismarck’s property taxes.

“If you want to hold your taxes down because of the COVID, because of the problems we’re having in the economy and everything, contact your city commission, park board district commissioners, and the school board commissioners,” said Jerry Woodcox, Burleigh county commissioner.

The commissioners agreed to look over the budget book in the next week. They expect to have a final budget hearing on September 16.

