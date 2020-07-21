Advertisement

Bismarck region limited to only 1,000 COVID-19 tests per week

By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health ran out of COVID-19 tests about two hours into their testing event on July 21. They've been holding these events every week for over a month, but health professionals said things are changing daily.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has moved their testing events from three days a week during lunchtime in their parking lot, to Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

Public health professionals said the move to the Event Center works better for spacing, flow of vehicles, potential weather issues, and traffic control. But not every change has made their job easier.

North Dakota Department of Health has put a cap on how many tests each region can receive per week.

“Now the lab is just swamped statewide because numbers are up, and so the ability for us to get additional tests is not an option unfortunately,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

Now, the region must split 1,000 tests a week with area counties. But, Moch said they went through all 800 of their tests on July 21 and had to turn some people away.

In the weeks going forward, Moch says the Bismarck testing events should have about 600 tests available per week.

Custer Health in Mandan will only have 30 tests Wednesday, but will become a static testing site on Wednesdays with 100 tests available each week.

