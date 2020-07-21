Bismarck-Mandan students are given a second chance at prom

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Prom was canceled for many students this year, but one business owner is making the annual event possible for those in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

For starters, all participants must sign a COVID-19 liability release waiver before coming to the dance to ensure everyone is entering at their own risk.

Masks will not be required, and there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the event space.

The Mid-Summer Mask-Erade prom will be held at Sixteen03 Main Events.

The event space can hold 450 people but only 400 students will be able to buy tickets and the other 50 will be event staff.

“Not having prom affected flower shops, going out to eat, kids getting their hair done, photographers, all of that. So it’s a trickle effect, and I think will just really help bring people out, not just to this event, but to doing things in our community,” said Ryanne Pappa, event organizer.

As of now, about 200 students are registered for the July 25 event.

This event is not associated with any school districts and for more information about the event go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mid-summer-mask-erade-tickets-112884641000?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

