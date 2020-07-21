Advertisement

Antibody study shows recovered COVID patients could become reinfected

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might think they’re in the clear from coming down with a second round of the virus. However, new studies suggest that might not be the case.

World Health Organization officials have announced that recovered COVID patients might still be susceptible to the virus again. They added that studies suggest their immunity may wane after just a few months. Meaning, they should still take precautions while out in public for the safety of themselves and others.

Antibodies are a key component to fighting off infections. You can receive them through vaccines. Or, your body can produce them in response to a particular virus in the recovery process-- such as coronavirus.

“So, the idea of antibodies is you need a protective level. Below that, you’re prone to more symptoms. You’re prone to getting reinfected,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

In some cases, like polio and measles, antibodies can mean immunity from re-infection. However, a study published in Nature Medicine in June reported coronavirus antibodies could last only two to three months after a person becomes infected with the virus.

“There’s no such thing as having a pass-- a card to say, ‘okay. You pass. You’re immune and you’re good to go and be exposed to recurrent infection,” said Mateo.

The role of antibodies is important for vaccine developers when determining how well the vaccine works and how often someone needs to receive it to maintain protection. The findings could mean an antibody vaccine might not be the solution to providing long term protection.

“When you have a vaccine in which it generates antibody levels but it doesn’t last very long-- what that says is you’re going to need a better vaccine,” said Mateo.

Mateo says the path to long lasting immunity might come from a vaccine that triggers a cell-mediated immune response, which is a process separate from antibodies that works to destroys infected cells.

Mateo and other health officials say there is still insufficient data to prove that antibodies mean immunity from the virus.

