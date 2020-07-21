Advertisement

Airport in Minot sees slight uptick following historic drops

By Tommy McTague
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - COVID-19 has severely impacted air travel across North Dakota, and Minot International Airport is no exception to that.

North Dakota airports saw record low numbers in the month of April. However, officials at the airport in Minot said the numbers are trending upward.

Despite the current concerns over air travel in the country, Michigan native Corrie Sowa is a little more confident.

She says she didn’t hesitate to fly to North Dakota and visit her family. “I’m very confident in air travel. The kinks that I’ve had, everyone’s been nice. They’ve been worked out quickly. So, yeah, it’s been great,” said Sowa.

Since May, more and more people have gradually used airlines in North Dakota. Airport Director Rick Feltner said he’s happy with the uptick, but is taking the progress one day at a time.

“I think any increase is a good sign. But we’re cautiously awaiting what’s going to happen with COVID and with how travel is going to progress,” said Feltner Minot International hasn’t had to lay anybody off, even though commercial makes up a large part of their business.

Feltner said that the upkeep of the airport has been keeping people busy. Not only that but general airfare, like agriculture and private flying has kept up through the downfall.

However, in order to really get back on track he say corporate travel resurgence will be key.

Feltner also said Minot International is working to make sure people feel safe and secure. They’re taking extra steps to keep things clean. They also recommend that flyers follow the rules set in place by specific airlines.

