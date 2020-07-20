Woman sentenced to 18 months for high-speed chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Garrison woman pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to prison for a high speed chase in May.

Thirty-five-year-old Stacie Wilkinson led Bismarck Police on a chase through Burleigh County and into McLean County where she crashed into a utility pole.

Police say there was another person in the car Wilkinson had let out near the Burleigh, McLean county line.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty to theft, two counts of reckless endangerment, felonious restraint and fleeing a peace officer.

Wilkinson will serve 18 months in prison followed by 18 months of probation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.