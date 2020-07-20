Williston’s City Hall reopens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s newly renovated City Hall is now open to the public.

The $2.5 million remodel included reconfiguration of the first floor to allow more space for employees and the public. The Commission Chamber allows for 90 people to sit in on meetings; 30 more than before.

The century-old City Hall has been through a few large scale renovations before, and this one couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Now, with the modern challenges that we have with social-distancing and the spacing, having a set-up that is a little bit easier to get in and out of and that has more generous space, we feel a lot of relief, but a lot of excitement that we can continue doing business,” said Williston City Administrator David Tuan.

Technology in the chamber will allow the city to eventually record and broadcast meetings so more people can attend virtually. The first City Commissioners meeting will be held there July 28.

