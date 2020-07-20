Advertisement

Williams Co. records first COVID-19 death, holds testing event

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williams County’s first COVID-19 related death was reported Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health, along with 22 new positive cases.

Healthcare workers say the slowly rising number of positives make Williston’s fourth mass testing event even more important to attend.

More than 900 tests have been administered at the Williston drive thru events since May. The Upper Missouri District Health Unit (UMDHU) says they’ve found a few reasons why more people are testing positive now.

UMDHU Protection Team Leader Daphne Clark said, “People are getting together for events, maybe not practicing social distancing, and then you know, sometimes workplaces can also be another point of contact.”

Healthcare workers were allotted 400 kits for the event to be held Monday, July 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Workers say the more people who get tested, the more ahead of the virus they can get. 

“If we can find out who those positives are, and we can do that contact tracing and get all those people contacted so they stay home, we can start to bring those numbers back down again,” said Clark.

The age group with the highest case rate in Williams County is 20 to 29 years old. Anyone 12 years old and over are encouraged to attend.

