Twitter removes Trump campaign video after Linkin Park issues cease-and-desist order

This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.
This image taken from file footage shows Linkin Park performing. The band sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign for using their music.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) – Linkin Park is the latest band to tell the Trump campaign to stop using their music.

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump retweeted a campaign video from White House aide Dan Scavino that featured the band’s song “In the End.”

Linkin Park responded in a tweet of their own, saying they don’t endorse the president, and don’t “authorize his organization to use any of our music.” They added that a cease-and-desist order “has been issued.”

Twitter removed the video, replacing it with a notice saying: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and the family of Tom Petty have all demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

