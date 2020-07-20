Train quiet zone on hold in Bismarck due to new traffic controllers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trains are once again blowing their horns as they come through Bismarck.

A spokesperson for the city says this is because as part of the Main Ave. lane conversion project, workers had to put in new traffic controllers.

These controllers aren’t connecting to the BNSF equipment, which allows trains to follow quiet zone rules.

She says the city is working with BNSF and the contractor who installed the new controllers to get it fixed.

Once the controllers can work properly with the train equipment, the quiet zone order will go back into effect, and conductors will stop blowing their horns as they pass through the city.

The city put the Quiet Rail Plan into action in 2017. Without the plan, trains sound their horn while crossing Third, Fifth and Twelfth streets.

