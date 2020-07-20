Some Minot residents say they’re still being bugged by mosquitoes

MINOT, N.D.- Last Tuesday night, you might have heard the mosquito spray over the Minot area.

However, some locals said they haven't noticed any difference.

Your News Leader spoke with residents and health professionals about how these control sprays work.

While mosquito sprayings are usually effective, Minot resident Demetre Forrest said it hasn't been the case for him.

"I don't know if it was timing, but it almost seems like the timing of when they sprayed, a couple days after that its like I'm getting six bites instead of zero," said Forrest.

Michelle Dethloff, the program manager with the Division of Disease Control, said that these sprays do not always have the best results.

"It's not going to kill every adult mosquito and its something that you know is an extra measure it is not substitute for people taking personal protection," said Dethloff.

While Demetre is used to the annoying pests, he says the threat of possible diseases like West Nile do worry him.

"Born and raised in the Midwest, Minot right here, its always been something we are used to but now getting older and hearing of other cases, its becoming a real thing," said Forrest.

The Division of Disease Control recommends that if you are going outside, put on bug spray, long sleeves or pants, and to drain any standing water in your yard as often as possible.

