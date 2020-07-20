Advertisement

One cent fuel tax increase discussed in tax committee

Gas pump
Gas pump(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could be an increase in fuel tax for the first time in 15 years following a conversation in the taxation committee last week. The last time it was increased was in 2005 when the tax went from 21 cents to 23 cents.

All neighboring states have gas taxes of at least 28 cents per gallon. Now, some North Dakota lawmakers are looking to increase the tax just one more cent, to 24 cents per gallon.

The legislature has considered fuel tax increases in the past, but it has yet to happen. Some lawmakers see the tax as an investment into the roads and bridges it could help pay to fix, while others simply see it as another tax burden on consumers.

“It’s something that some are going to vehemently oppose and others are going to be receptive to it, so it will be a good discussion,” said Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot.

Dan Ruby says the tax is more like a user fee.

Those who use more gasoline would pay more.

According to the tax foundation, North Dakota is tied for 34th in terms of fuel tax per gallon.

