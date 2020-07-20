Minot Commission on Aging navigates meal service amid COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. - Last week the North Dakota Department of Human Services released guidelines on reopening senior meal sites for dining.

The Minot Commission on Aging spoke to Your News Leader about their plans moving forward.

The dining area in the Parker Senior Center will remain closed for the time being as early plans for reopening are still in the works.

After the center had to shut down its dining room in early March, Meals on Wheels volunteers have become more essential than ever.

"Sometimes we're the only person that they see in the day. So it's good, it's a good program and healthy food," said Vicki Summerfield, a Meals on Wheels volunteer who has been with the program for more than a decade.

The guidelines require senior nutrition program providers to submit a reopening plan.

Despite staff starting early discussions for reopening Monday, Executive Director Roger Reich says the dining room will likely remain closed through August.

"When you're dealing with the amount of seniors that we deal with, we want to be very very cautious and make sure that we don't put anybody at risk," said Reich.

In the meantime, Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers will continue to be an important resource to the elderly in the community.

“I have made such good friends with these people. Sometimes I bake for them, sometimes they give me a little something so, it’s just friendly conversation and some might build up a really good rapport,” said Summerfield.

Meals on wheels is also accepting volunteers to help deliver food to those who need it. You can sign up on their website here: https://minotcoa.com/volunteer

Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue to operate and you can still apply online here: https://minotcoa.com/contact

Hot and frozen meals are also still available for pickup.

