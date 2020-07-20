Advertisement

Minot Commission on Aging navigates meal service amid COVID-19

By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Last week the North Dakota Department of Human Services released guidelines on reopening senior meal sites for dining.

The Minot Commission on Aging spoke to Your News Leader about their plans moving forward.

The dining area in the Parker Senior Center will remain closed for the time being as early plans for reopening are still in the works.

After the center had to shut down its dining room in early March, Meals on Wheels volunteers have become more essential than ever.

"Sometimes we're the only person that they see in the day. So it's good, it's a good program and healthy food," said Vicki Summerfield, a Meals on Wheels volunteer who has been with the program for more than a decade.

The guidelines require senior nutrition program providers to submit a reopening plan.

Despite staff starting early discussions for reopening Monday, Executive Director Roger Reich says the dining room will likely remain closed through August.

"When you're dealing with the amount of seniors that we deal with, we want to be very very cautious and make sure that we don't put anybody at risk," said Reich.

In the meantime, Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers will continue to be an important resource to the elderly in the community.

“I have made such good friends with these people. Sometimes I bake for them, sometimes they give me a little something so, it’s just friendly conversation and some might build up a really good rapport,” said Summerfield.

Meals on wheels is also accepting volunteers to help deliver food to those who need it. You can sign up on their website here: https://minotcoa.com/volunteer

Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue to operate and you can still apply online here: https://minotcoa.com/contact

Hot and frozen meals are also still available for pickup.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot to move forward with recruiting firm in City Manager search

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council approved a motion Monday to hire a recruitment firm to search for a permanent replacement for the City Manager position.

News

Burleigh County commissioners review preliminary budget

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Burleigh County Commission took a look at the preliminary budget for 2021. The proposal would be a 3.2% budget increase.

News

ND Republican Party fined $8,000 by Federal Election Commission

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Federal Elections Commission is fining the North Dakota Republican Party $8,000.

VOD Recording

ND Republican Party fined $8,000 by Federal Election Commission

Updated: 11 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Demand for rail following DAPL

Updated: 11 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Pediatricians weigh in on the safety of returning to school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
With students preparing to return to school in the fall, we don’t know yet what it will look like.

News

Bismarck-Mandan students are given a second chance at prom

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Prom was cancelled for many students this year, but one business owner is making the annual event possible for those in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

News

Local electric cooperative supports COVID relief bill

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
A bill making its way through Congress is aiming to provide a slight relief to rural electric companies during COVID-19.

News

Department of Commerce announces ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The North Dakota Department of Commerce received $1 million in Cares Act funds to help retrain displaced workers in new fields.

News

Dickinson Public Schools releases reopening draft, seeks input from parents and guardians

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson released a reopening draft plan and is asking for feedback.

News

One cent fuel tax increase discussed in tax committee

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
There could be an increase in fuel tax for the first time in 15 years following a conversation in the taxation committee last week.