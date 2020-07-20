Minot City Council agrees to sign amicus brief over potential DAPL shutdown

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council voted unanimously Monday to join other North Dakota cities in signing a brief that points out economic concerns over a potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline during an environmental review.

The six council members and Mayor Shaun Sipma voted 7-0 to sign the amicus brief at a special meeting Monday morning. The council first took up the issue Friday but elected to push the vote to Monday so they could read the brief.

During public comment, citizens spoke both against the city signing the brief, and in favor of it.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the pipeline, which runs through the Dakotas, Iowa, and Illinois, should be shut down until more environmental reviews can be completed.

Last week, an appeals court granted Energy Transfer an administrative stay, ruling that the pipeline can continue to operate while the case makes its way through the courts.

