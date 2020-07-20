Advertisement

Minot City Council agrees to sign amicus brief over potential DAPL shutdown

City of Minot City Council
City of Minot City Council(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council voted unanimously Monday to join other North Dakota cities in signing a brief that points out economic concerns over a potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline during an environmental review.

The six council members and Mayor Shaun Sipma voted 7-0 to sign the amicus brief at a special meeting Monday morning. The council first took up the issue Friday but elected to push the vote to Monday so they could read the brief.

During public comment, citizens spoke both against the city signing the brief, and in favor of it.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the pipeline, which runs through the Dakotas, Iowa, and Illinois, should be shut down until more environmental reviews can be completed.

Last week, an appeals court granted Energy Transfer an administrative stay, ruling that the pipeline can continue to operate while the case makes its way through the courts.

We’ll have more on the Evening Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dodge North Dakota Post Office temporarily suspends operations

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended retail and P.O. Box operations at the Dodge Post Office.

News

Woman sentenced to 18 months for high speed chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
Wilkinson pleaded guilty to theft, two counts of reckless endangerment, felonious restraint and fleeing a peace officer.

News

13 NDSU student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Thirteen student-athletes at North Dakota State University have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.

News

Daines: Montana to Receive 24 Cases of Remdesivir

Updated: 1 hours ago
To help fight the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Montana, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is sending 960 doses of the antiviral treatment Remdesivir to the state on Monday.

Latest News

News

Monday: 107 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

New wildlife crossing near the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Updated: 19 hours ago
Bighorn sheep cross the highway often in all seasons, the hazard to passing motorists is obvious. What’s not, is the blow the bighorn population suffers when animals are killed.

News

Bismarck City Commission receives report on firework calls

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The commission discussed possibly putting the issue on the ballot this fall.

News

Bishop Ryan prepares back-to-school plans

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
While summer school has not been required for their students, faculty said they plan returning to in-person classes is the goal.

News

Hanover entrepreneur inspired by family farm to open a produce business

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
He said his goal is to someday have a store front.

News

Bismarck animal rescue creates pet food pantry

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
If people are in immediate need of pet food, contact the rescue on its Facebook page by searching “Tails Of The Midwest” or email Info@tailsmidwest.com