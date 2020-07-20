Dodge North Dakota Post Office temporarily suspends operations

DODGE, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended retail and P.O. Box operations at the Dodge Post Office due to weather-related damage.

The facility will be closed until repairs can be fully completed.

Retail and P.O. Box services for Dodge Post Office customers are now available at:

Golden Valley Post Office

13 Main St.

Golden Valley, ND 58541

Mon – Fri 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sat 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Lobby and P.O. Box access available 24 Hours

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website, www.usps.com, to get the location of other nearby Post Offices and approved postal retail service providers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.