Dodge North Dakota Post Office temporarily suspends operations
DODGE, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended retail and P.O. Box operations at the Dodge Post Office due to weather-related damage.
The facility will be closed until repairs can be fully completed.
Retail and P.O. Box services for Dodge Post Office customers are now available at:
Golden Valley Post Office
13 Main St.
Golden Valley, ND 58541
Mon – Fri 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sat 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Lobby and P.O. Box access available 24 Hours
Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website, www.usps.com, to get the location of other nearby Post Offices and approved postal retail service providers.
