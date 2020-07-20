Dickinson Public Schools releases reopening draft, seeks input from parents and guardians

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many school districts are conducting surveys to see how parents and students feel about returning to class in the fall after.

Dickinson released a reopening draft plan and is asking for feedback.

It includes a Green-Yellow-Red system that outlines what students, staff and parents can expect under different conditions.

You can find the details on the Dickinson School district’s website.

