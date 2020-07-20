Demand for rail following DAPL

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the fight for the Dakota Access Pipeline goes through the justice system, there’s concern of another growing transportation battle. Without the pipeline, there will be greater reliance on rail, and that’s putting pressure on other users.

In the coming weeks, more than half a million barrels of oil will move from a pipeline to the tracks. But there's more to these tracks than just crude.

One on of the state's other largest industries relies on them as well. With harvest season just around the corner and trade deals being enacted, crops are on their way to the tracks.

But with oil returning to the equation, the lines might get busy.

“It definitely bears watching because in certain corridors, we are going to see a lot more traffic and competition for power, and we’ll see what happens,” said Jim Peterson, ND Wheat Commission.

But even the non-moving oil already on the tracks could be a problem. Cars have been used as storage during the drop in oil demand.

One of the unlikely silver linings in the overall slowing of the economy. Demand for oil and ag products are down drastically. But with state economies reopening and agriculture trade deals being enacted, space on the trains could be costly.

“You can get a lot of pressure points along the railroad, and everybody’s paying a higher costs, everybody’s are seeing poorer service,” Peterson said.

The last time there was this kind of demand for rail space was nearly 10 years ago, but rail lines and passing lanes were extended. Oil industry leaders say they should have the cars and the workers in place for the increased demand within two months.

But with oil returning to the $40/barrel mark, demand could be on the rebound soon.

We reached out to CHS Inc leaders, who oversee grain elevators around the state. They declined to comment.

