Daines: Montana to Receive 24 Cases of Remdesivir

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To help fight the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Montana, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is sending 960 doses of the antiviral treatment Remdesivir to the state on Monday.

The drug has received emergency use authorization by the FDA to treat patients with the virus. Patients who receive the treatment will receive roughly six doses over five days for treatment.

