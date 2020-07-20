Burleigh commissioners discuss closing voting centers

BURLIEGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County commissioners are talking about closing voting centers in rural areas in the county because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re discussing consolidating Bismarck locations outside of schools as well.

Burleigh staff plan to leave open an early voting center where anyone in the county could go within a two weeks of election day. The issue was tabled. The deadline for the decision is Aug. 31.

“Numbers are telling us that are kind of preferring nontraditional voting methods such as vote by mail or absentee voting. Those numbers have increased, early voting options have increased over the years,” said Erika White, election manager.

More than 22,000 people voted in Burleigh County’s primary election, more participation than the county’s recorded since 2012. That made up about 27% of eligible voters in the county.

