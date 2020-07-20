Advertisement

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday he believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses, but Democratic congressional leaders doomed their effort to remove him from office by rushing the process for partisan purposes.

Bolton told a Florida group in an online presentation that Trump's business and re-election concerns drive not only his dealings with Ukraine, which led to his impeachment by the House, but also with China, Turkey and other countries.

He said he would have voted to remove the president for his Ukraine dealings, but did not delve into specifics. Bolton, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents, told the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, a nonpartisan organization that meets monthly to hear from prominent newsmakers, that life inside Trump’s White House was like “living in a pinball machine.”

“You need to have strategic vision. It certainly helps to have philosophical foundations and you have to think through pros and cons of different policies. Almost none of that happened with President Trump,” said Bolton, who was promoting his book, “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir.”

Trump “does not have a basic philosophy. He is not a conservative Republican. I don’t mean to say he is a liberal Democrat. He is just not anything,” said Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. The president says he fired Bolton; Bolton says he resigned.

Bolton, who was being interviewed by local TV anchorman Michael Williams, gave his most searing critiques regarding impeachment for congressional Democrats, saying they pushed their effort in a “rushed, inadequate, excessively partisan way.” The Democrats weren’t interested in learning the full truth, Bolton said, they just wanted to harm Trump’s re-election chances, making it impossible to get any significant Republican support.

Bolton said the Democrats’ claim that they plowed ahead knowing their effort was doomed in the Senate because it would curtail Trump’s future actions is wrong. He said Trump’s acquittal will make him less circumspect if he wins in November.

“The whole thing ended up completely backward of where the Democrats said they wanted,” Bolton said,

Bolton, 71, is a longtime foreign policy hardliner who supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq and has called for U.S. military action against Iran, North Korea and other countries over their attempts to build or procure nuclear, chemical or biological weapons. He was President George W. Bush's United Nations ambassador for 16 months after serving as a State Department arms negotiator and in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Bolton said Trump does not read the national security briefing presidents receive daily and during the two or three weekly in-person briefings he receives from security and military officials, Trump spends most of his time talking rather than listening and asking questions.

Bolton compared that to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said comes to meetings well-briefed, with a deep knowledge of history and a clear vision of his goals. He said Putin believes he can play Trump, who Bolton said knows little history.

“You put somebody like that on one side of the table and Donald Trump ... on the other side of the table and it is not a fair fight,” Bolton said.

Bolton criticized Trump's dealings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying their face-to-face meetings gave legitimacy to Kim's rule without the United States getting any concessions on that country's nuclear weapons program. Instead, it gave Kim two years to make his weapons program stronger, he said.

“This was not a cost-free exercise,” Bolton said of the meetings.

Bolton fired back at Republicans who criticize him for releasing his book just before the election.

“If you can’t talk about the character or incompetence of a president during a presidential election, when can you talk about it?” Bolton said.

When asked about the election, Bolton said no matter who wins, Trump or his presumed Democratic opponent Joe Biden, the U.S. will be less safe for different reasons. He did not elaborate.

He said he plans to cast a write-in vote for an undetermined Republican conservative.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms persist in patients, requiring prolonged care

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Europe's first wave of Covid-19 infections may be over, but lingering symptoms and painful long-term effects increase need for ongoing care.

Coronavirus

Poll: Pandemic hurting Americans’ finances in disparate ways

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time. Others have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation's economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments.

National

Report: UK officials ‘avoided’ looking into Russian meddling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA, SYLVIA HUI and JAMEY KEATEN
A long-awaited report published Tuesday on Russian influence in British politics criticized the British government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, with its authors saying it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect that democratic process.

Latest News

National

Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

National Politics

US sanctions Chinese companies over Muslim abuse complaints

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOE McDONALD
China said Tuesday it would take unspecified “necessary measures” after the U.S. government imposed trade sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

National

Detroit officer accused of shooting journalists with rubber pellets at protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prosecutors say the photojournalists were wearing press credentials, identified themselves as media and raised their hands as they asked to cross the street when a police officer shot them with rubber pellets.

Coronavirus

US virus aid far off as EU digs deep to aid ailing economies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
U.S. lawmakers remained far apart Tuesday on a deal to provide more financial relief for Americans as European leaders thrashed out a plan for their pandemic-ravaged economies.

National

White House, Trump to resume COVID-19 briefings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The president still faces tough questions about his handling of the pandemic, like why the White House is seeking to block new funding for virus testing, and his lukewarm support for wearing masks.

National

Struggling single mother donates lottery winnings to Mo. officer shot in line of duty

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Missouri woman donated her $100 lottery winnings to an injured officer, so police paid it forward and raised money for her.