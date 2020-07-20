Bismarck man accused of DUI and fleeing from accident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been arrested after being accused of causing an accident and hiding from police in a Texas Roadhouse Sunday night.

Bismarck Police say 27-year-old Zachary Sarkilahti crashed into two cars at the intersection of Tyler Parkway and Burnt Boat Drive.

According to police, Sarkilahti ran into the Texas Roadhouse where he was arrested.

Police say they found an open bottle of vodka in Sarkilhati’s car and also smelled alcohol on his breath.

When police took Sarkilhati to the hospital to be medically cleared, he kicked the police car and threatened medical staff.

Police say a six and 16-year-old had minor injuries from the crash.

Sarkilhati is charged with terrorizing, duty in accident involving death or injury, preventing arrest, simple assault, two counts of DUI, and refusal to halt.

His bond is set at $5,000.

