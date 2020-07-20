Advertisement

13 NDSU student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

The university says one of them has fully recovered
NDSU Bison Athletics(gobison.com)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thirteen student-athletes at North Dakota State University have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.

There have been 247 tests reportedly administered to these student-athletes in the past two to three weeks.

“In addition to daily wellness checks to monitor symptoms of student-athletes, the athletic department recently arranged testing for student-athletes in football, volleyball, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling who are on campus this summer,” NDSU Assistant Athletic Director Ryan Perreault said in regards to the positive tests.

Perrault said one of the 13 student-athletes has already recovered.

The others are doing well, however, they’re no longer participating in voluntary workouts and team activities as they recover.

