Vietnam veteran raises flag in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck restaurant had a patriotic two for one special Saturday, raising a flag and honoring a veteran.

The Pier Bar and Grill installed a flagpole and Vietnam veteran Arlon Voge had the honor of raising the American flag on it for the first time. Voge lives in the neighborhood and says he's excited to see Old Glory flying there.

“There’s a lot of people still serving, and that was an important time of my life, and God bless all those that didn’t come back,” said Voge.

The bar and grill are waiting on some lights to be able to fly the flag after dark.

