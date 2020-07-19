Advertisement

Sunday: 113 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 30s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 16
  • Cass County – 26
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Emmons County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 25
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 1
  • McLean County - 1
  • Morton County – 12
  • Mountrail County - 1
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Richland County – 2
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Steele County – 1
  • Towner County – 1
  • Traill County - 1
  • Walsh County – 7
  • Ward County – 3
  • Williams County - 9

BY THE NUMBERS

257,223 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,533 total tests from yesterday)

133,854 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,339 unique individuals from yesterday)

128,835 – Total Negative (+2,227 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,019 – Total Positive (+113 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that an individual from Stark County was from out of state.

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

302 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individual from yesterday)

45 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

4,131 – Total Recovered (+102 individuals from yesterday)

92 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

