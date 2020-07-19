Summer literacy program helps Mandan pre schoolers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through a Comprehensive Literacy Grant, Mandan Public Schools are handing out school readiness activities and supplies on Thursday’s .

The grant addresses literacy needs in the school district, regarding children ages three and four Literacy Coordinator Vonda Dahl says the program helps parents prepare their preschoolers for skills they will need before kindergarten.

“It does give parents a resource to help their child prepare for school, and for what their teachers are going to be looking for, for academic success in the future,” said Dahl.

Activities will be handed out on Thursday July 23rd and 30th at the Mary Stark school from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at Custer Elementary from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

