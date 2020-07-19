Ray man hospitalized after motorcycle crash; faces DUI charges

Burke County, ND (KFYR) - A 44-year-old Ray man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Friday evening on a county road south of Powers Lake.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the motorcycle left the road and overturned in the ditch. The driver was seriously injured. He was taken by ambulance to the Tioga hospital and later transferred to a Minot hospital.

Troopers said the man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for driving without a motorcycle license.

The crash remains under investigation.

