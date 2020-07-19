Neighbors help each other clean up after floods in Carrington

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Carrington, heavy rains caused significant flooding Friday evening. On Saturday, the community made sure no neighbor was left behind during clean up.

Traffic is back to normal after a storm dumped more than six inches of rain in Carrington in just a short period of time. Although the water is gone, residents are now cleaning up.

The Irion family is salvaging what they can after streets turned into lakes Friday evening.

“We’ve just never had anything like this before,” said Carrington homeowner, Ed Irion.

Ed Irion and his family were heading to Minnesota for a lake trip but turned around after hearing about the rising waters back home.

“If she wants to sort through her stuff the next couple days,” explained one neighbor to another.

By the time they arrived home, work was already underway.

“We had a number of people here helping out, bringing pumps and just doing what they could,” said Irion.

Across the street at the Mozelle home;

“My number, number one helpers right down here,” cheers Carrington resident, Craig Mozelle.

Craig and his family watched the water continue to rise past the front door, leaving more than three feet of water in their basement.

“A little nerve racking...to the point that I just sat on the couch with my kids and watched a little tv because they’re nothing I could do,” said Mozelle.

He says he's still smiling from the generosity of others.

“Something like this, you can’t really go through it by yourself, you got the community coming together. It makes things a lot easier, so you know, that’s why I got a smile on my face,” said Mozelle.

After a Carrington ice cream business heard about people coming together, they added their sweet contribution for a caring community.

According to Foster County Emergency Management, no one was injured during the floods. No damage estimate has been released at this time.

