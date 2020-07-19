Advertisement

ND State Fair to honor grads who have presented exhibits

State fair
State fair(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – Students who have shown their animals at the state fairgrounds will be recognized by the North Dakota State Fair Foundation. 

Leadership with the fair said they plan to host its first ever graduation to honor the work of students that have presented exhibits at the fair for at least four years. 

The event will be held at the state fairgrounds Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

There will also be a drawing at the ceremony for scholarships.

“We are so excited about all those graduates and the people that did send in an application, and we will show those names and do the drawings,” said ND State Fair general manager, Renae Korslien.

The event is open to the North Dakota State Fair Foundation, graduates, and their families.

