Native American Development Center received a $200,000 grant to assess Native American needs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Native American Development Center and the NATIVE Incorporated Community Development Corporation received a $200,000 grant from the Northwest Area Foundation to conduct community needs assessments among Native American communities in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks.

The project seeks input from Native Americans who have lived or currently lived in those areas in regards to what programs, services, resources and infrastructures are needed in those areas.

“The hope is, is to again provide a since of belonging in the communities in all three metro-areas and be able to deliver culturally responsive services, around those specific needs that they desire,” said Lorraine Davis, NATIVE, INC. Community Development Corporation and Native American Development Center Chief Executive Officer.

Native American Development Center and NATIVE Inc. Community Development Corporation are interviewing key Native American stakeholders and are creating focus groups with the Native American populations in those areas to assess community needs. Leaders said they should have a report of these community needs by the end of next year.

