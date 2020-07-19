Advertisement

Mountrail county 4-H and FFA students show livestock virtually

Livestock
Livestock(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - County fairs are among the long list of things that have been canceled or modified this summer because of the coronavirus.

It's a disappointment for kids who have spent the last six months working with their animals, getting them ready to show. But, one North Dakota county found a way to give kids that experience without ever having to leave their farms.

Jackie Buckley has been judging livestock for nearly four decades.

“I started way back when I was in college,” Buckley recalled.

But she's never judged like this before.

“I never would have expected this!” she exclaimed.

This is Mountrail county's virtual 4-H and FFA livestock show. Buckley judged the animals from her laptop. She received a flash drive with videos of each kid and their animal. She studied the videos, filled out her comment sheet and sent it back.

“It took me all day. I wanted to give the kids a good experience,” Buckley explained. “It was really hard. You can learn more if you can talk to the kids, ask them if the animal is pregnant, ask them the exact age then you know a little more about the youth too. I missed that part of it.”

Calli Hennesey, 18 and a 2020 graduate of Stanley High School has been working with her livestock for months and the idea of not being able to show them was devastating.

“This is what I do throughout the summer,” Hennesey said. “It’s where you meet people. That show family starts to be another family for you.”

And while she missed seeing that second family, Hennesey says showing virtually was better than nothing.

“You still get excited for the results,” she said.

Buckley adds that showing livestock, whether virtually or in person, is always important for these kids, but especially during these uncertain times.

“They have this opportunity to work with their animals and it is important for these kids. There’s not a lot going on for them,” said Buckley.

Buckley says while Mountrail county did their livestock show virtually, other counties, including Morton, will do theirs in-person. Still other counties have canceled this year’s county fairs and livestock shows altogether.

