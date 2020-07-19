Kirkwood Mall gains three new stores

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck has secured three new tenants over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The mall is now home to locally owned salon Shear Bliss, CBD-based skincare company Canibody and socially distant-friendly food market Life Now, which allows shoppers to purchase food at self-pay kiosks.

Directors say the mall is 90 percent reopened with only two stores still closed due to the pandemic.

”The traffic is really strong in the mall. We’re super excited for the back to school season and a lot of our tenants have been reporting double digit increases over last year,” said marketing director, Mikalah Auer.

Auer said Kirkwood is expecting more new tenants come fall. The Zales location inside Kirkwood is the only store to permanently close during the pandemic.

