Hanover entrepreneur inspired by family farm to open a produce business

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids were encouraged to sell at the Bismarck Farmers Market Sunday.

That includes Kolter Karges who said he’s worked on the family farm outside Hanover since he could first walk and that inspired him to create his own produce business.

“I’ve got really good family, really good folks...they’ve really encouraged me to continue moving forward, never stop; not let things just...just because you’re young doesn’t mean you can’t do it,” said Little Greens owner, Kolter Karges.

Karges purchased just over an acre of land with a greenhouse and travels the state selling to Co-ops and farmers markets. He said his goal is to someday have a store front.

