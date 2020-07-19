Governor Burgum directs flag at half staff to honor Rep. John Lewis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum has directed all flags at state and Federal building to be flown at half-staff today to honor Representative John Lewis, who passed away on Friday.

Lewis had been receiving hospice care to treat pancreatic cancer. A democrat from Atlanta, Lewis won his U.S. house seat in 1986 and served for more than three decades.

He played a key role in the civil rights movement, challenging segregation, discrimination, and injustice in the deep south.

Lewis was 80 years old.

