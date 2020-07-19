Former ND Congressman Earl Pomeroy remembers Rep. John Lewis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota Congressman Earl Pomeroy remembers John Lewis as a friend and an inspiration.

Pomeroy served in the House of Representatives from 1993 until 2010. Lewis served alongside him the entire time. They served on the Weighs and Means committee together, and sat next to each other in the oversight sub committee. Lewis was the most genuine politician he ever met, according to Pomeroy.

“With John Lewis, you knew you had someone operating out of complete, sincere and genuine conviction to make the world a better place, to make it more fair, to help people who had no natural advantages and to give them a fair shot. He wanted to improve justice and equality in our country. He did that so consistently and so tirelessly and with such conviction. He touched people like no other politician I’ve seen. He was humble and interested in being friends. You wanted to be friends with John, he wanted to be friends with you,” said Pomeroy.

Pomeroy said he went on two civil rights pilgrimages with Lewis. He brought his children, Kathryn and Scott, on one of those pilgrimages. He remembers Lewis made a point to sit next to Scott and visit with him during the entire meal.

