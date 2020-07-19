Five-year-old girl dies after being run over

Towner, N.D. (KFYR) - A five-year-old girl from Towner is dead after a tragic crash Saturday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old man was moving a pickup in his driveway. He didn't realize he had hit the child until he got out of the pickup. The girl was taken by ambulance to Trinity hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.