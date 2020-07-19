California woman faces DUI charges after crashing ATV

Watford City, ND - A California woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing the ATV she was driving.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 57-year-old woman was driving on a private driveway in Watford City when she lost control and was thrown from the ATV. The ATV overturned and came to rest in the east ditch; the driver ended up on the driveway.

Troopers said she was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Watford City. They said her injuries are serious, but not life-threatening. No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

