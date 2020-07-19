Bismarck City Commission receives report on firework calls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission received a report from first responders about fireworks related calls on the Fourth of July.Police received calls for noise complaints, but none for trash. The few people they did stop claimed not to know the law. Commissioners say more than half of the comments they’ve received are against the fireworks.

“I have some concerns about it personally, but that’s what I’ve been hearing from the voters is if you want to light off fireworks don’t live in the city,” said commissioner, Mark Splonskowski.

The commission discussed possibly putting the issue on the ballot this fall.

