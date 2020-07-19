Bismarck animal rescue creates pet food pantry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The economic impacts from coronavirus shutdowns and unemployment have made it difficult for some people to purchase food for not only their families but also for their pets.

Tails of the Midwest, a Bismarck rescue, received hundreds of pounds of extra pet food and decided to donate pet food curbside to needy homes in order to maintain good pet health.

”We wanted a way to give back to our community. We understand right now that the cost of pet food is going higher and we want to be able to help our community in the ways that they have helped us,” said Tails of the Midwest president, Marrisa Rath.

Rath said volunteers will hold a drive up pet food pantry next Saturday at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe. If people are in immediate need of pet food, contact the rescue on its Facebook page by searching “Tails Of The Midwest” or email Info@tailsmidwest.com

