Bishop Ryan prepares back-to-school plans

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot are in the beginning stages of planning to get students physically back in class in August.

Like other schools in the area, Bishop Ryan has held classes online since March.

While summer school has not been required for their students, faculty said they plan returning to in-person classes is the goal.

School President Fr. Jadyn Nelson said faculty should have a finalized plan in place within the next two to three weeks.

"We've been working on just putting our process in place to get our locally approved plan articulated researched and put forward," said Nelson.

Nelson also said they are taking into consideration the safety of students, faculty, and parents, and also communicating regularly with health officials during planning.

