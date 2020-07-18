With the ND State Fair canceled, other events take over the fairgrounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2020 North Dakota State Fair may be canceled, but Ward County residents are finding ways to still participate in their favorite fair activities.

Friday was supposed to be the first day of the North Dakota State Fair.

“I am very very sad that the state fair was canceled,” said Casey Brown.

General Manager Renae Korslien said leadership made the decision to not have a fair this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“When we did cancel the fair back in March it was all about safety, and how we can keep people safe,” said Korslien.

FFA and 4H members like Casey Brown said they are glad that they still get the opportunity to showcase their animals at alternative events like the Ward County ShootOut held at the fairgrounds.

“It feels really different that all the rides and fair food are gone, but i am really happy that the animals are here,” said Brown.

Korslien said recent events like the Ward County Achievement Days and Nodak Speedway races help to make up for the loss of the fair.

“It’s just such a wonderful event, and we are so fortunate that they got to have it here,” said Korslien.

More than 600 vendors attend the fair each year.

Korslien said they have already started planning for next year's fair.

The 2021 North Dakota State Fair is scheduled for July 23 to 31.

