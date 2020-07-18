Advertisement

With the ND State Fair canceled, other events take over the fairgrounds

With the ND State Fair canceled, other events take over the fairgrounds (7/17 PKG by: Sasha Strong)
With the ND State Fair canceled, other events take over the fairgrounds (7/17 PKG by: Sasha Strong)(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2020 North Dakota State Fair may be canceled, but Ward County residents are finding ways to still participate in their favorite fair activities.

Friday was supposed to be the first day of the North Dakota State Fair. 

“I am very very sad that the state fair was canceled,” said Casey Brown.

General Manager Renae Korslien said leadership made the decision to not have a fair this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19. 

“When we did cancel the fair back in March it was all about safety, and how we can keep people safe,” said Korslien. 

FFA and 4H members like Casey Brown said they are glad that they still get the opportunity to showcase their animals at alternative events like the Ward County ShootOut held at the fairgrounds. 

“It feels really different that all the rides and fair food are gone, but i am really happy that the animals are here,” said Brown.

Korslien said recent events like the Ward County Achievement Days and Nodak Speedway races help to make up for the loss of the fair.

“It’s just such a wonderful event, and we are so fortunate that they got to have it here,” said Korslien.

More than 600 vendors attend the fair each year.

Korslien said they have already started planning for next year's fair.

The 2021 North Dakota State Fair is scheduled for July 23 to 31.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunday: 113 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The latest coronavirus case numbers.

News

Worst Cooks in America Contestant Week #4

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ve had a blast following Bismarck resident, Evan Baker on the Food Network’s show “Worst Cooks in America” this summer.

News

Annual Guest Giveback Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kali Roberts the Store Manager of Buckle shows us some cute and versatile summer outfits and gives us all the details about Buckle’s Annual Guest Giveback Event that is going on now through Aug. 7.

News

Bismarck’s Newest Playground

Updated: 4 hours ago
When Bismarck Parks and Rec told us they opened a new and expanded park at Sertoma Park we thought we better come check it out, put it to the test, but we went to the real experts to get their review.

News

Teacher Tips: Learning on Staycation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Learning doesn’t have to stop this summer just because school isn’t in session.

Latest News

News

Baby Sign Language

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are so many ways to communicate with our kids and some may be especially beneficial for certain families.

News

Governor Burgum directs flag at half staff to honor Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 14 hours ago
Lewis was 80 years old.

News

Vietnam veteran raises flag in Bismarck

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The bar and grill are waiting on some lights to be able to fly the flag after dark.

News

Five-year-old girl dies after being run over

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Neighbors help each other clean up after floods in Carrington

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Traffic is back to normal after a storm dumped more than six inches of rain in Carrington in just a short period of time. Although the water is gone, residents are now cleaning up.

News

Former ND Congressman Earl Pomeroy remembers Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Lewis was the most genuine politician he ever met, according to Pomeroy.