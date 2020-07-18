Advertisement

Williams County School District 8 votes to transfer nearly $20 million in land

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the midst of reorganization talks, the Williams County District Eight school board voted to transfer land to three surrounding school districts as a separate issue.

The move gives nearly $20 million of land to Tioga, Grenora, and Nesson school districts, totaling about 15.2 percent of District Eight’s total taxable valuation.

District Eight President Chris Jundt says this impacts about 80 students, many of which already attend school in one of the three districts.

Now, Tioga, Grenora, and Nesson must vote to accept the transfer.

“I think we found a good balance of drawing boundary lines that make a lot more sense, but also keeping in mind the financial ramifications,” said Jundt.

The dark blue areas in the maps above show the potential land transfer to each district.

