Souris Valley Animal Shelter prepares to expand

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR)- The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will begin limiting its operations next week as team members begin to break ground on an expansion project to upgrade its facilities.

The project will add more than 9,000 additional square feet to the building, which will double its size and add more resources for employees and the animals they care for.

A soft groundbreaking is planned for Aug. 4. Shelter Executive Director Shelbi Waters said as of this Monday, July 20, the shelter will be limiting operations.

“We only have three animals currently in the shelter to be adopted and after that we’ll strategically move to the foster program so we’ll be doing foster to adoption instead of intake and housing animals inside of our facility,” said Waters.

The remaining animals include two puppies named Bambi and Mena, and a pregnant cat named Pickles. Staff said the shelter is still trying to meet an additional $1.5 million to fully reach their goal.

Waters also said that while the expansion will move towards the back of the property, the animal cemetery will not be affected.

