North Dakota United president thanks the governor for providing guidance for K-12 schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Leaders at North Dakota United, a public educator and employee union, have responded to Governor Doug Burgum's reopening guidelines, thanking him for the guidance he has offered to local school districts as they continue to plan for the reopening of their schools.

NDU President Nick Archuleta said the Governor made the right decision.

He said when you look around the state, the COVID-19 threat isn’t as great in some areas as it is in others and it is very rare that a one-size-fits-all solution will work.

Archuleta said that if these re-opening plans are to succeed, they need to involve teachers, support staff, community members, parents and students; in order to include everyone in the planning process.

“They are the ones ultimately who are going to have to enact these protocols and practices for re-opening. So to have all those voices at the table, while the plans are being developed makes it an awful lot easier,” said Archuleta.

Archuleta also encourages planning teams to develop policies for teachers and support staff who have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk, should they contract COVID-19.

In addition, Archuleta said plans must include provisions for teachers and staff who live with immunocompromised children or extended family.

