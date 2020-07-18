Minot leaders weighing whether to sign amicus brief over potential DAPL shutdown

MINOT, N.D. – Minot leaders are weighing whether to have the city join with other cities across the state in citing economic concerns over a potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The city council met Friday to discuss whether to sign the WDEA Dakota Access Pipeline Amicus Brief.

The signing would mean that city leaders agree the town would be economically impacted by the pipeline's shutdown.

One Minot resident spoke against the signing, saying the pipeline violates sovereignty of indigenous peoples, although the aldermen steered away from discussing any social implications.

Some aldermen said they felt uncomfortable signing the brief because they had not read it yet.

“I think it behooves us to have a look at the Amicus we would attach our name to,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

Others said that the decision would not make Minot liable for anything legally or financially, and that signing the brief simply acknowledges the economic impact on the city.

“My perspective on this is that you don’t have to contribute financially. We have no legal obligation and we are simply being asked does this affect us economically,” said Alderman Paul Pitner.

The council ultimately decided to postpone the decision until Monday to give them an opportunity to read the brief.

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court ruled the pipeline can continue to operate while the case works its way through the courts.

