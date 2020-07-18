Minot businesses’ face mask approach amid big-box requirements

MINOT, N.D. - As big-box stores like Starbucks, Walmart, and even Kohl's begin rolling out mask requirements, local shops and bars are starting to do the same.

As more businesses across America are requiring customers to wear masks, some residents like Brian Anderson said it should be a personal choice.

”They want to be extra careful I completely understand that, but it shouldn’t be something that your force on citizens,” said Anderson.

Some Minot businesses are erring on the side of safety, including local boutique and gallery Artmain, who is kindly asking patrons to wear a mask.

”We’ve been suggesting it for probably two months, nearly the beginning,” said Artmain team member Eli Kjelson.

Staff members are practicing what they preach, and have been wearing masks since the beginning of the pandemic in March.” If we do our part I think we can keep our businesses open especially in this state. And maybe we can get through this. I mean, we’ll get through it,” said Kjelson.

As more businesses reopen under smart start guidelines, face mask recommendations are becoming more common in storefront windows. Other types of businesses are taking notice. Owner of the Blue Rider Bar Terry Peterson said he based the decision on his employees.

”It was purely based off of safety of the employees. So there’s a responsibility I have as an owner for that,” said Peterson.

Local bar Blue Rider announced on Facebook that they will also be requiring guests to wear masks starting July 23.

”Hopefully by then, it gives people a little heads up. Something to prepare for, our staff can inform the regulars,” said Peterson.

Both businesses say their customers and regulars are accommodating their requests.

