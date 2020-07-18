Man with prior GSI conviction, accused of raping unconscious 16-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Bismarck man is accused of raping an unconscious minor and taking nude photographs, Thursday.

Bismarck Police say John Burnette purchased the minor alcohol and had sex with her while she was passed out.

Police say while she was unconscious, Burnette took photographs of her and sent them to freinds.

According to court documents, Burnette admitted to raping the teen and taking photos of her.

Burnette is charged with Gross sexual imposition, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of certain materials, failure to register as a sex offender and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

His bond is set at $250,000 and no contact with the victim.

According to court documents, Burnette was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a GSI charge in 2008.

In 2015 and 2016, Burnette pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sexual offender. Both charges carried a 90 day sentence.

