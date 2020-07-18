Kids learn how bats impact North Dakota agriculture at the park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids went a little batty Friday at General Sibley Park and Campground, but it’s not because school isn’t in session.

They learned about North Dakota's 11 bat species.

They found out the role they play in nature and saw some of the techniques researchers use in the field to collect data, hopefully helping them find the animals a little less scary.

“Bats are so misunderstood and so this is our opportunity to not only talk about bats, their importance, what they can do in terms of North Dakota, their impacts that they can have on things like agriculture and just overall ecosystem,” said United Tribes Technical College environmental science chair, Mandy Guinn.

Guinn said it also provides a chance to debunk myths about bats.

