HUD to send $3 million for housing improvements in Turtle Mountains
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT
MINOT, N.D.- The federal government is sending nearly $3 million in CARES Act funds to improve housing in the Turtle Mountains.
The Turtle Mountain Housing Authority will use the money to construct eight new modular units and to demolish any hazardous structures.
This award is the third phase of a grant program to support housing development in Indian country.
